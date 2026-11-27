GREAT FALLS — Stuffing, green beans and cranberry sauce were just some of the sides stuffed into the Thanksgiving baskets put together by volunteers at Helping Hands of Great Falls. But by the time volunteers started packing, organizers had already spent weeks figuring out where the food would come from and how many baskets they could fill.

WATCH Madison Collier's report below:

Volunteers pack 100 Thanksgiving meal baskets in Great Falls

The Great Falls food pantry handed out 100 baskets before Thanksgiving to neighbors who signed up in advance. Helping Hands President Kenton Miller said the Great Falls Community Food Bank and the Montana Food Bank Network donated the turkeys, giving the pantry more room in its budget for the rest of the groceries.

“For one thing, it shows them that somebody or some people care about them and they are valued,” Miller said.

Carol Haverland, a Helping Hands board member and volunteer, said the work starts well before the food goes into boxes. Some volunteers meet delivery trucks, while others stock shelves or make trips to the store.

“We have teams of people that are here bringing in the boxes, loading the shelves, going to the stores,” Haverland said.

Madison Collier / MTN News Carol Haverland started volunteering at Helping Hands after retiring from teaching. She spends most Saturdays there making lunches and welcoming guests at the door.

Haverland started volunteering after she retired from teaching. These days, she spends most Saturdays at Helping Hands, where she welcomes people at the door and makes lunches for guests at the food pantry.

“I get to show up every week and see people coming to love absolute, complete strangers, out of the goodness of their heart, on their own time, and that's absolutely life-changing,” said Carrie Parker, executive director of Helping Hands.

While the holiday baskets required advance sign-up, anyone who needs groceries can walk into Helping Hands during its regular Saturday pantry hours, from 1 to 3 p.m. The pantry operates at 726 Second Ave. N. and does not require identification or proof of income.

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Helping Hands reaches beyond the pantry

“If you tell us you’re hungry, we’re going to feed you,” Executive Director Carrie Parker said.

Volunteers will pack another round of baskets for Christmas, with ham in place of turkey. Miller said when rent already takes priority over groceries, a basket can give parents a chance to share a holiday meal they remember from their own childhood.

“Now they can provide for their kids and have a meal like their grandma used to make,” he said.