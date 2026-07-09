GREAT FALLS — A Cascade County district judge denied a request Wednesday to reduce bond for a former Great Falls chiropractor convicted of sexual intercourse without consent in 2016, citing the similarity between his past conviction and new allegations involving children.

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Former Great Falls chiropractor's bond reduction request denied amid new child contact allegations

Reese Riggin, who was arrested in Spokane late last month, appeared in Cascade County District Court after his attorney, Aaron Rains, asked Judge David Grubich to reduce his bond from $150,000 to $25,000.

"We are asking for a reasonable reduction in bail from the current $150,000 that resulted from a warrant on the 24th of June to $25,000," Rains said.

Grubich denied the request, pointing to the nature of the new allegations compared to Riggin's prior conviction.

"The women involved in previous incidents that led to the conviction ranged in age from 17 to, I think, early 20s. The girls in the new allegation are 12 years old," Grubich said.

Riggin's arrest stems from a warrant issued by a Cascade County judge tied to allegations that he violated the terms of his suspended sentence. According to a report from his probation officer, Tim Hides, Great Falls police sent a warrant request to the Cascade County Attorney's Office after receiving reports related to Riggin working at a climbing wall at Meadowlark School on June 2, 2026.

Hides wrote in his report that Riggin was helping remove safety harnesses when several complaints were made that he had touched children inappropriately. One child said Riggin moved his hand up her side, making her feel unsafe. A second child reported that he brushed his hand from her hip to her sports bra, making her feel uncomfortable and scared.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki appeared via Zoom and argued on behalf of the state, pointing to a psychosexual evaluation of Riggin.

"He has a very specific pattern of sexually abusive behavior which occurs in situations when he is in a position of authority or trust," Racki said.

Rains cited strong backing from family, friends and fellow church members in asking for the bail reduction, noting they offered numerous letters of support.

Grubich did modify some conditions in the event Riggin is able to post bond. Those modifications include allowing him to have his GPS monitoring system removed if a medical procedure warrants it, and allowing him to travel to Missoula for medical treatment if he cannot get treatment in Great Falls in a timely manner.

The conditions forbid Riggin from having any contact with children under the age of 18, though Grubich said Riggin's own children are exempt from that restriction.

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