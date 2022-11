Four people dead in apparent homicide near University of Idaho campus

MOSCOW, IDAHO — Moscow Police say four people are dead in an apparent homicide. Officers were called to the area of King Road just before noon on Sunday, November 13, 2022, for reports of an unconscious person.

When officers arrived they found four people dead.

Officers have yet not released the identities of those killed as they are working to notify next of kin. Moscow Police confirmed to Idaho News 6 all four were students of the University.

Captain Tyson Berrett told us it happened at a home that was converted into an apartment.

The Moscow Police Department said in a news release: "The Moscow Police Department gives our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends, and the Moscow Community."

The incident happened just minutes from the campus of the University of Idaho. It prompted the University to send out an alert to students to shelter in place. The shelter-in-place was later lifted, but the University urged students to remain vigilant.

On Sunday night the University of Idaho said police have indicated there is no ongoing threat.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 208-882-COPS.

The investigation is active including into possible suspects and police will release more information once they have it.