Game 5 of "Jeopardy!" TOC will air on Saturday on KRTV

Posted at 9:55 AM, Nov 18, 2022
Game 5 of the "Jeopardy!" Tournament Of Champions will air on KRTV at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, immediately followed by a new "Wheel Of Fortune" episode.

The "Jeopardy!" TOC features Amy Schneider, Andrew He, and Sam Buttrey in a "first-to-three wins" event. Amy and Andrew have both notched two wins so far.

The reason for the pre-emption is because KRTV (and all MTN stations) will be airing a special "Big Sky Showdown" on Friday at 6 p.m.

The one-hour special will preview tomorrow's football game between the Montana State University Bobcats and the University of Montana Grizzlies - the "Brawl Of The Wild."

Saturday's football game will be broadcast on KRTV, with kick-off scheduled for noon.

