Girl Scouts selling cookies for one more week

GREAT FALLS — Next weekend is the last chance to get a box of Girl Scout cookies for the year. You can find members of Girl Scout Troops on the weekends outside grocery stores, rain or shine, selling their iconic cookies.

Girl Scouts from Troop 3106 were set up outside Sams Club selling their iconic cookies. The proceeds from the sales go toward the Alliance for Youth and Tobys House, making a difference right here in Great Falls.

“I like seeing happiness when I sell the cookies,” said Jaina, a Girl Scout for Troop 3106, “And we do a lot of helping.”

Although it was cold and rainy on Sunday, the bad couldn’t stop best friends Jaina and Adelee from spreading their happiness to everyone who walked by. This is Jaina’s fifth year with the Girl Scouts and Adelee’s first. The Girl Scouts mission is simple; to build a better world.



“Helping the community in a way that will affect the generations after yourself,” Jaina said.

The life lessons learned in the Girl Scouts extend much further than selling cookies.

“I used to be, like, really, really shy. Like, extremely shy. I would, like, hide behind something when I was talking to people,” Jaina said, “But now I've learned that people aren't so scary… And that you can talk to them.”

Scouts in Troop 3106 are trying to sell 1200 boxes each. If that goal is reached, the Troop will celebrate with a trip to the Mall of America.

It's a great cause that not only tastes good but is doing great things for young women and makes an immediate difference in the community.

You can find exactly where and when cookies are being sold by Girl Scouts by clicking here.