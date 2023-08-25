Godfather's Pizza in Helena is closing soon

HELENA — MTN News has confirmed that Godfather's Pizza in Helena will be closing its doors permanently.

Closing soon: Godfather's Pizza in Helena

The restaurant at 2216 North Montana Avenue has been a staple of the area for decades.

Godfather’s Pizza is a chain that was founded in 1973 in Omaha, Nebraska.

As of 2021, it had an estimated 445 locations nationwide.

The restaurant is currently open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 to 9.

The exact closing date has not been announced.

