Watch Now
News

Actions

Godfather's Pizza in Helena is closing soon

Godfather's Pizza.png
Rachel Fortunato
Godfather's Pizza.png
Posted at 12:38 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 14:40:35-04

HELENA — MTN News has confirmed that Godfather's Pizza in Helena will be closing its doors permanently.

Closing soon: Godfather's Pizza in Helena

The restaurant at 2216 North Montana Avenue has been a staple of the area for decades.

Godfather’s Pizza is a chain that was founded in 1973 in Omaha, Nebraska.

As of 2021, it had an estimated 445 locations nationwide.

The restaurant is currently open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 to 9.

The exact closing date has not been announced.

TRENDING

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!