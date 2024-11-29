Good Morning, Montana (Friday, November 29, 2024)

Happy Black Friday! Be safe shopping out there! Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs in the 10s on the Hi-Line, 20s in central Montana, and mid to upper 30s in the Helena area.



Police officer forced to kill Montana Highway Patrol K-9. Click here.

2 Montana restaurants will be on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'. Click here.

Great Falls family distributes Thanksgiving meals. Click here.

Remembering the legacy of Dean Schuler. Click here.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30: Kick off the holiday season at the annual Parade Of Lights starting at 6pm in downtown Great Falls. The parade will begin at 6pm near Sixth Street and head down Central Avenue. Santa Claus will then light the Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30: Get Photos With Santa at the Staybridge Suites Hotel in Great Falls (201 Third Street NW) from 10am to 4pm. Repeats every Saturday till Christmas from 10am-4pm, with another event on Monday December 23rd from 10am-4pm. For more information and prices, call Melissa Dearth at 406-217-8712.



Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What did the tree say after a long winter? What a re-leaf!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!