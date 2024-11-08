Good Morning, Montana (Friday, November 8, 2024)

Happy Birthday Montana!! Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Abundant sunshine. Mild and a bit breezy. High temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Post-election follow up: Jane Weber and Eric Hinebauch. Click here.

Toys For Tots launches 2024 campaign in Great Falls. Click here.

Children's Museum of Montana is on the move - but where? Click here.

COMING UP: FRIDAY NOVEMBER 8: A fundraiser to benefit the Miller family as they navigate the diagnosis of a brain tumor in their youngest, little Ms. Jewel Miller. Event runs from 5pm to 8pm at the Highwood Community Hall. There will be music by The Lucky Valentines, food and fun, as well as a live and silent auction. Dinner served at 5-6. Auction from 6-7 with live music to follow. For more information, call Jenna Baum at 406-733-6062.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 8: There will be free Developmental Health Screenings for Children (birth - age 5) at the Children’s Museum of Montana (22 Railroad Square) in Great Falls. Event is from 9am to 1pm. Developmental Screeners, Hearing Checks, Dental Health Checks, Vision Checks, and more. Sponsored by Benchmark Human Services, Great Falls Public Schools, Montana School for the Deaf & Blind, Alluvion Dental, Lions Club. To reserve a spot, call 406-268-6400; walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call Barb Walden at 406-403-0087.

More things happening this weekend: Click here.

Today is Montana's Birthday. Instead of a joke, here is a fun fact. The name "Montana" comes from the spanish word for mountain "montaña". Montana became a state on November 8, 1889.

