Good Morning, Montana (Monday, October 14, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly sunny and very warm. High temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The Montana State Library is currently debating the definition of "Young Adult" and what should or should not be accessible to that age range. Click here.

We have pictures of a Comet visible in the Montana Sky. Click here.

Over the weekend, a train was derailed near Essex. Click here.

COMING UP: TUESDAY OCTOBER 15: A public forum about human trafficking will be held at Alliance For Youth in Great Falls (3220 11th Avenue South) starting at 6pm. Attendees will learn how to recognize human trafficking, and what to if you are witness to it. Speakers include Agent Jess Metcalf of the Montana Department of Justice, and Detective Scott Bambenek of the Great Falls Police Department. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call Sandra Guynn at 406-836-7081.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What is an astronaut's favorite control on the computer keyboard? The space bar.

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!