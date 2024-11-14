Good Morning, Montana (Thursday, November 14, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Expect another day of cooler and above average temperatures in the upper 40’s and 50’s with decreasing clouds. Mostly clear skies will be around tonight with low temperatures in the 20’s. Upper-level troughing moves into the area today, bringing in widespread, gusty winds, up to 40/50 mph. The winds will decrease through tonight. Chances of mountain snow will be around, with the heaviest snow accumulations in Glacier National Park with no winter impacts at this time. Other precipitation is possible in western portions of the state.

Salmonella outbreak in Great Falls: latest information. Click here.

The Station District Bar & Eatery announces new dining options. Click here.

Update on the assault suspect arrested at Great Falls hotel. Click here.

Driver convicted for the death of a Belgrade woman has been sentenced. Click here.

COMING UP: THURSDAY NOVEMBER 14: Opportunities Inc. will host an Energy Awareness Expo from 4pm to 6pm. Join us to learn how to save on utility bills and access essential winter resources. We will have interactive activities, giveaways, warm chili & desserts, and caring staff for you to visit with about any needs you may have. LIEAP staff will be available for those with questions or have paperwork ready to submit. The event will be at 905 First Avenue North in Great Falls. For more information, call Melissa Giard at 406-761-0310.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Where do cucumbers go on date night? The salad bar!

