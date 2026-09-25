GREAT FALLS — Gov. Greg Gianforte led an educational roundtable Wednesday in Great Falls to discuss expanding education freedom in Montana. He was joined by school district leaders, teachers, students and parents representing public, private and home school education.

Watch the video below:

Governor leads education freedom roundtable in Great Falls

"There isn't one learning environment that works for every student, and there shouldn't be. Across Montana, students are succeeding in public schools, charter schools, independent schools, home schools, and through innovative models like micro schools," Gianforte said.

Gianforte says in the last several years, Montana has expanded open and partial enrollment and redesigned the Montana Digital Academy.

"Its about putting students first, empowering parents and opening doors of greater opportunity," Gianforte said.

He also touted the financial help offered by the Big Sky Scholarships program and upcoming money on the national level.

"Beginning in 2027, eligible taxpayers can receive a federal tax credit of $1,700 for qualifying contributions to scholarship granting organizations," Gianforte said.

Gianforte says as the next legislative session approaches, he wanted to hear ideas about what's working and what needs work.

"Parents know their kids best. That's why expanding educational freedom is so important," Gianforte said.

The roundtable was hosted at the Core School at Morningside Elementary. Jennifer Martyn, the school's principal, says the model — which pairs master's degree level teachers with future teachers, many straight out of high school — is already showing positive results.

"We have increased the enrollment before Morningside was selected as the core school. When it was a neighborhood school, and it was under enrollment. And we now have an enrollment of over 300 for the past three years that we've been open," Martyn said.

Morningside parent and PTA President Kristina Remsen, who sends her two sons to the school, echoed that sentiment.

"We have seen firsthand how they can thrive and flourish in an environment where they have that extra attention," Remsen said.

Sixth grade student Raegan also said the school has made a big difference.

"My favorite part about the school is I get to see student teachers become actual teachers and I get more support and stuff from more people than just one person," Raegan said.

In a statement to MTN, the Montana Federation of Public Employees, which includes over 10,000 public school teachers and staff, commended Gianforte for putting real resources into Montana schools and praised the model at Morningside.

But MFPE President Melissa Romano added a note of caution.

"But we'll always draw the line at stealing scarce resources away from public schools to prop up private charter schools and unaccountable voucher schemes. Montana's public schools already need more than $200 million in additional state funding. We should be investing those dollars in the public schools that serve over 90% of Montana's students," Romano said.

MFPE also noted that House Bill 562, which establishes private charter schools, and House Bill 393, which creates a voucher program — both passed during the 2023 legislative session — have injunctions.

