GREAT FALLS — Owen Robinson, a former Great Falls city commissioner and longtime civic leader, died June 20, 2026, at the age of 81, leaving behind a legacy of generosity that will endure at the History Museum in Great Falls.

(WATCH: Great Falls civic leader Owen Robinson leaves lasting legacy at the History Museum)

Great Falls civic leader Owen Robinson leaves lasting legacy at the History Museum

Robinson was known for his deep involvement in bettering his community — from his time as a city commissioner to his leadership in civic clubs. For those at the History Museum, his impact was especially profound.

"Owen has always been one of our strongest supporters for the history museum," Ashleigh McCann, the museum's collections curator, said.

In 2023, Robinson encouraged then-executive director Kristi Scott to seek collaboration through the community to address the museum's storage needs.

"That involved going to the county commissioners, to ask for some help to add climate control to our storage. And that was really successful. And not only did Owen encourage me to go, he actually attended with me," Scott said.

Robinson also helped Scott write a Montana Historic Preservation grant. Later, he revealed a far more significant contribution was on the way.

"I was flabbergasted when he invited me to lunch one day and revealed that him and Gayle had planned to give half a million dollars towards the project," Scott said.

The $500,000 donation proved transformative for the museum, helping fund a new research center and enabling the preservation of a significant piece of Electric City history — the Great Falls Tribune records.

Carol Bradley, a former Great Falls Tribune reporter and former History Museum Board president, said Robinson led the charge to save the Tribune's files when the building was up for sale.

"There were 23 filing cabinets full of index cards that go back 100 years, photos that had been in the paper, some that had not been in the paper. And he started the ball rolling to save those files," Bradley said.

Robinson's dedication to the museum even took precedence over his well-known passion for Montana Grizzly football. On the day the research center opened, he made a rare sacrifice.

"It was the first Griz game in 31 years that he had missed," McCann said.

Scott said Robinson led by example, and his actions continue to inspire her.

"With these big shoes to fill. It makes me want to work harder. Volunteer more. Contribute more. And just really be there for our community. Not in self-serving ways, but in ways that make a lasting difference," Scott said.

For those who knew him best, Robinson's generosity defined him.

"He meant so much to us, as a supporter, but also a really dear friend of the museum," McCann said.

"He was the ultimate giver. You know, there's a lot of takers in this world. But Owen Robinson was a giver, and he gave everything he could. He's really going to be missed," Bradley said.

