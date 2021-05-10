Great Falls dog park will close temporarily for maintenance

GREAT FALLS — The Pacific Steel & Recycling Trailside Dog Park will close for several weeks beginning on Tuesday, May 11th, for annual maintenance and turf repair.

The park will be fertilized, overseeded, and irrigated, and some landscape repair will be completed.

The park is tentatively set to reopen on Monday, June 21.

City parks manager Lonnie Dalke said in a news release, “The park closure is a short-term inconvenience with a long-term benefit. We have to remember to look at the big picture and take care of our community amenities, like the dog park. Regular maintenance and repairs like these benefit all of us, including our pets.”

The park opened in July 2009, and features two large fenced areas - one for larger dogs, and one for smaller dogs. It is located at 800 River Drive North.

For questions regarding the repair project, Dalke at 406-771-1265.

