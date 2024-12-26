GREAT FALLS — Emergency services play a critical role in keeping our community safe, and two exceptional responders from Great Falls Emergency Services (GFES) were recently honored for their dedication, skill, and compassion.

Great Falls Emergency Services announces EMT and Paramedic of the Year

Chance Ostberg was named the 2024 EMT of the Year, while Joel Henderson received the Paramedic of the Year award. Both professionals have demonstrated outstanding commitment to patient care and technical excellence.

Hometown Heroes

Henderson, who became a paramedic in 2002, has dedicated more than two decades to serving the Great Falls community. In addition to his work in the field, Henderson has been an educator and previously served as the director of EMS at Great Falls College for their paramedic program.

“I think any one of my colleagues could have been chosen,” Henderson said. “It’s very humbling to be selected as the paramedic of the year. As a hometown boy, I’m helping this community out.”

Ostberg, who grew up surrounded by first responders, found his passion for emergency medical services at a young age. Inspired by his father, an Advanced EMT, Ostberg began his EMS training during high school and has never looked back.



“I have a family of first responders,” Ostberg shared. “My dad was the big influence. I’ve absolutely got a passion for EMS, and I don’t want to do anything else.”

Making a Difference

For both men, the job is about more than just responding to emergencies—it’s about making a meaningful impact.

“My soft spot will always be kiddos,” Ostberg said. “We had a pediatric patient who fell and hit his head. It was nice to provide some relief for the family, check the kid out, and give them comfort. In this case, we were able to leave him home, which brought peace of mind to his parents.”

Henderson emphasized the sense of purpose that comes with being a paramedic. “It’s a job that’s purpose-built. We go on these calls, we’re helping people out, and that just feels good.”

A Legacy of Excellence

Their names will now join a plaque honoring EMS providers with over two decades of history at GFES.

GFES Operations Chief Christina Woods praised both recipients, stating, “They represent the best in EMS providers in our communities. We’re very proud of them and grateful for the work they do with GFES.”

These awards highlight the vital contributions of emergency responders and serve as a reminder of the dedication and care they bring to the Great Falls community every day.