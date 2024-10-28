GREAT FALLS — As Halloween approaches, you may recognize familiar faces at events around the city - some die-hard fans of the iconic "Ghostbusters" franchise.

Members of the club attended the the Kiwanis Club of Great Falls "Trunk or Treat" event at the Aim High Big Sky Recreation Center on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Great Falls Ghostbusters bring cheer during Halloween season

“Honestly it started off with just the fact that the franchise itself is so hard to hate,” said James Bamfield, found of the Great Falls Ghostbusters. “Like, nobody actively hates Ghostbusters.”

The group features an inflatable Stay-Puft marshmallow man, 3D-printed equipment, and even a novelty license plate that give away that the Ghostbusters are here in town.

It started simply enough for James Bamfield: bring joy to people in the community.

“There’s always something bad going on, there’s always a bad news story or something,” Bamfield said. “It’s a little bit of joy to bring back into the community.”

However, the Great Falls Ghostbusters are outspoken on inclusivity. To put it simply:

“Everybody’s welcome in the firehouse,” Bamfield said. “Regardless of your race, ethnicity, sexual gender, whatever the situation might be. All are welcome in the firehouse and the Ecto-1.”



Inclusion goes beyond just kind words. It’s demonstrated in action, through the Teal Pumpkin Project.

“It’s really important to me that other people can be included,” said Jade Pray, another Great Falls Ghostbuster.

Pray explained that a teal pumpkin represents allergic or dietary restrictions for young trick-or-treaters.

“That way every kid that comes by has something that they can have,” Pray said.

Ghostbuster superfans, bringing smiles all around the Electric City. Come December, they will take the money they raised trunk-or-treating to buy toys for Toys For Tots.

“Follow your passion,” Bamfield said. “There’s no ceiling to it, and there’s no wrong way to do it.”

Click here to check out the Facebook page.

