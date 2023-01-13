Great Falls man accused of participating in U.S. Capitol Breach

GREAT FALLS — Patrick William O'Brien of Great Falls has been charged for alleged actions taken during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

O'Brien, 54 years old, was arrested on January 5, 2023, in Great Falls and is accused of four misdemeanors including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol building.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, O’Brien drove to Washington D.C. from Montana with his juvenile son. The prosecution alleges O’Brien and his son were in the Capitol building for around 28 minutes and could be seen in CCTV footage in the Capitol rotunda waving a “Gadsden” flag.

He is accused of entering the west side of the U.S. Capitol building through the first-floor Senate Wing Door.

More than 950 people have been arrested in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

O’Brien is the eighth known Montana resident charged for alleged actions that day.

