1 person in custody after dispute leads to gunfire in Great Falls

Posted at 10:23 AM, Oct 11, 2022
One person is in custody after a reported dispute between neighbors in Great Falls that resulted in gunfire.

Police were called to a residence along the 2300 block of Second Avenue North at about 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

The Great Falls Police Department said that no one was injured, and that one person has been taken into custody.

As of 10:20 a.m., officers are still at the scene investigating.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

