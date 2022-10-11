1 person in custody after dispute leads to gunfire in Great Falls

One person is in custody after a reported dispute between neighbors in Great Falls that resulted in gunfire.
Police were called to a residence along the 2300 block of Second Avenue North at about 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
The Great Falls Police Department said that no one was injured, and that one person has been taken into custody.
As of 10:20 a.m., officers are still at the scene investigating.
No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.
