1 person injured in Great Falls house fire

Posted at 8:48 AM, Jan 27, 2022
GREAT FALLS — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Thursday, January 27, 2022 in Great Falls.

Great Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched at around 8 a.m. to a house near 2nd Avenue North and 15th Street.

Firefighters and witnesses told MTN that one person was removed from the home and taken to a hospital for emergency care.

At this time, we don't know the full extent of the damage, nor the cause of the fire.

Roads in the area remain blocked; drivers should avoid the area if possible for a while.

Responding agencies included Great Falls Fire Rescue, Great Falls Police Department, and Great Falls Emergency Services.

We will update you when we get more information.

