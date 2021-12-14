GREAT FALLS — A group called "1000 In Action" has been busy this year raising money to help end child abuse, and on Monday, December 13, 2021, the group presented a check to several organizations also working to raise awareness about child abuse.

During an event at Electric City Coffee in downtown Great Falls, Toby’s House Crisis Nursery received a check for $7,000 and Peace Place received a check for $10,000.

1000 In Action’s main goal is to have 1,000 people donate $100 a year and while they are still working toward that goal, they have been able to contribute to the community and plan on doing more.

Co-founder Tasha Johnson says they plan on creating an emergency fund for people who might come across child abuse in their daily jobs, such as law enforcement, medical field workers, and other similar jobs, so they can have access to funds to help children in need.

Johnson added that the group has had a very positive response from the community, but they are looking for more.

MTN "1000 In Action" donates money to help end child abuse in Great Falls

“We want a wider reach and want to be able to do more,” Johnson said. “We are very grateful for the warm response from the community. People here have very generous hearts and are so concerned with the welfare of our kids. We hope our reach can be wider next year.”

For more information, visit the 1000 in Action website .

Toby’s House Crisis Nursery provides short-term care for children ages 0-6 in a safe, nurturing environment for a few hours or all day, if needed, at no cost to families. Click here to read more .