GREAT FALLS — Today marks 30 years since 10-year-old Zachary Ramsay disappeared while walking to school in Great Falls, Montana - a case that continues to haunt his family, friends, and the community.

Here are several of the news reports from 1996 and 1997:

1990s reporting on the disappearance of Zachary Ramsay

On the morning of February 6, 1996, at about 7:30 a.m., Zachary made his way from his apartment through an alley across the street near the 400 block of Fourth Avenue and Fourth Street North, headed for class at Whittier Elementary School. He never made it to school and was never seen again.

In the days, months and years after his disappearance, speculation abounded as to what happened.

In 2000, there was a possible break in the case, with authorities charging Nathaniel Bar-Jonah for Ramsay's death. A trial in Butte failed to yield a conviction in Zachary's case, but Bar-Jonah was convicted in the kidnapping and sexual assault of three other boys. He died in the Montana State Prison in 2008 while serving a 130-year sentence.

Great Falls native and author Lauri Olsen wrote a book highlighting the case - click here for details.

Remembering Zachary: