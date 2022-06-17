Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

2 parades in downtown Great Falls on Saturday

Two parades in downtown Great Falls on Saturday, June 18, 2022
City of Great Falls
Two parades in downtown Great Falls on Saturday, June 18, 2022
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 17:20:23-04

GREAT FALLS — There are two parades scheduled in downtown Great Falls on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

The City of Great Falls said in a Facebook post: "Plan to head downtown this Saturday to enjoy the parades and stop by the local businesses."

The Boy Scouts of America International Scout Expo will conduct a parade along Central Avenue starting at 9:00 a.m.

The parade will begin at 8th Street and head west, wrapping up at the Civic Center.

The Montana East-West Shrine Game Parade will start at 11:00 a.m. and will follow the same route. The game is a fundraiser for the Shriners Children Hospital in Spokane.

The East-West Shrine football game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast KRTV and other MTN stations across the state.

Out And About: East-West Shrine Game

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate today to help Montana recover