$20,000 grant goes toward Montana Food Hub

GREAT FALLS — Bruce Auchly is a regular at 2J’s Fresh Market in Great Falls. His reasons for shopping at the local grocery store are straightforward.

“Well, I'd like to know where produce came from,” Auchly said, “I typically shop for organic produce, so I'd like to know that it was not-It's not only organic, but it was locally grown.”

When buying food, distance traveled is a big deal, which is why groups like the Montana Food Hub are trying to better connect local producers with local consumers.

At the forefront of the operation is 2J’s owner Michael Vetere.

“I think it's the right thing to do,” Vetere said.

Vetere has been working towards a food hub since 2012, but it really kicked off after seeing the effects from the 2020 pandemic.



Last week, Montana Cooperative Development Center was awarded a $20,000 grant, which will go toward the development of the Montana Food Hub.

“We have a physical location picked out in Great Falls, but we needed help to get that established and build it out,” Vetere said.

The grant is a big step, helping potential future investors see that this idea is possible.

“[The grant] kind of really showed us that this thing is real, our ideas is going to work,” Vetere said.

Locally sourced food is better not only for the consumer, but for the local economy as well.

“If that celery came from 20 miles away, then our purchases would have stayed entirely within the state of Montana rather than going to California or getting eaten up in diesel fuel from California [to] here.”

It is the reason a store like 2J’s is so popular.

“I think many people want to know where their food comes from, that it's not highly processed,” Auchly said.

The Montana Food Hub is not yet taking donations, but you can pledge your support and learn more by clicking here.