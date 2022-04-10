Watch
2022 is off to a good start for Great Falls economy

Great Falls aerial view
Jolene Schalper, Great Falls Development Authority
Posted at 7:37 AM, Apr 10, 2022
GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Development Authority says that the first quarter of 2022 was very good for the Great Falls economy.

The GFDA provided the following information:

  • Employment growth in Great Falls MSA (Cascade County) Moodys’ predicts by end 2026: 2,000 new jobs
  • Great Falls market support for construction of new for-sale housing: 2,540 units
  • Great Falls market support for construction of new rental housing: 1,880 units
  • Companies/developers that announced planned 2022 investments in Great Falls: 23
  • Great Falls Clinic expansions announced during quarter: $63 million
  • Average annual wage growth in Great Falls MSA in four quarters ending 2021Q3: 5.5%
  • Average annual wage growth during those four quarters: $2,385
  • Total wage growth in Great Falls MSA in four quarters ending 2021Q3: 6.7%
  • Dollar amount of annual total wage growth during those four quarters: $107 million
  • Cost of living in Great Falls compared to national average: 89.17%

