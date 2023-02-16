Economic development and growth continues in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — 2022 was a record-setting year for economic development in downtown Great Falls, according to the Downtown Great Falls Assocation.

Studio Montage Salon and Spa was part of that development, moving into a new location downtown at 21 Third Street North.

"We are a salon and full-service spa as well as, now, a boutique carrying lifestyle clothing and jewelry," said co-owner Aimee Lennox.

Lennox and fellow co-owners Celeste Stucker and Deeana Corn said the move from the old location of 22 years to the new location in 2022 was needed.

MTN News Studio Montage Salon and Spa

"We were just outgrowing it and we had a vision and a dream to be able to expand and become this even bigger place for the community to come and relax," said Stucker.

Corn has been in downtown for over 20 years and said the experience has been fun.

"It's been really fun to see all these amazing restaurants and places to hang out invest in the downtown area," Corn said.

According to the Downtown Great Falls Association, in 2022 that investment included $13.1 million spent renovating and rehabbing buildings, $225,000 in public investment, 40,000 volunteer hours, and eight new businesses creating about 45 jobs.

"People are really starting to realize that downtown is booming, we're moving in the right direction," said Kellie Pierce, Downtown Great Falls Association director.

Pierce said the development helps market the downtown area and she was confident 2023 will be even better than 2022.

"When there's movement happening, it allows us to very easily say 'Hey, look at what's going on'," said Pierce.

"I feel like because so many small businesses are investing in the downtown area. It's a really fun place to be. For me, being in my thirties, I want to be down here where all of this excitement is happening," Stucker said.

Questions or comments about this article? Click here to contact Colter .



TRENDING

