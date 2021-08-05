Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

3 kittens found under the hood of a car now available for adoption

items.[0].videoTitle
3 kittens found under the hood of a car now available for adoption
Padme, Jabba, and Darth Meow were recently found hiding under the hood of a car
Posted at 4:42 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 18:47:42-04

GREAT FALLS — The MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls has three special kittens available for adoption.

Padme, Jabba, and Darth Meow were recently found hiding under the hood of a car and brought to the shelter.

They are two males and a female and they are all domestic short-hair cats; they are believed to be about three months old.

"They need a home where they can get some love, they can get out of the stressful environment and just try to land in their forever home,” John said.

Adoptions are $45 and the kittens can be adopted separately or together.

The center is located at 900 25th Avenue NE, and the phone number is 406-727-7387. Click here to visit the website for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere