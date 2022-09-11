'9/11 Ride' in Great Falls on Sunday

There will be a 9/11 memorial motorcycle ride in Great Falls on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Staging for the parade will be at the U-Haul parking lot (4800 10th Avenue South) at 4 p.m., with kickstands up at 5 p.m.

The event page says the ride will proceed along 10th Avenue South from the AgriVillage, turn left at Overlook Drive, and follow down River Drive to the Montana Veterans Memorial.

There will be a brief service to remember those who were lost on 9/11/2001.

The memorial ride will have a police escort.

For safety reasons, riders are not able to join the parade after it starts. One of the event organizers noted: "Please do not cut into the parade procession off of side streets as it could cause an accident."

One of the participants posted on Facebook: "Please help us remember those lost by stopping and pulling over when you see us coming down 10th Ave S."

Video from last year's event: