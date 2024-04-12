A new restaurant opens in downtown Great Falls

A new restaurant had a "soft opening" in Great Falls on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Rise N' Dine is a family-run restaurant, spearheaded by siblings Jessica and Matthew Losey.

They got the keys to the restaurant just a month ago, and have been hard at work getting things ready to open.

It's located on the second floor of the Times Square building at 525 Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls.

Breakfast items include favorites such as scrambles, biscuits and gravy, quiche, fruit, and more.



Among the lunch and dinner items are pulled pork sandwich, quesadilla, crispy chicken sandwich, fries, and onion rings.

Also available are beverages such as cappuccino, frappe, Italian sodas, and smoothies.

They also serve fresh-baked bread and buns.

Jessica told KRTV that many items are made from scratch, and they have a variety of baked goods.

David Sherman Matthew and Jessica, owners of Rise N’ Dine

She noted that the cinammon rolls are already a "fan favorite."

Future plans include offering a Sunday breakfast buffet, converting one side of the restaurant into a cafe, and periodically hosting gaming events.

Rise N' Dine is open from 6am until 8pm, seven days a week.

