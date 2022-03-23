A preview of Lofts at the Station in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Big Sky Select Property Group is gearing up to break ground on a new apartment complex in Great Falls - Lofts At The Station.

Construction tape will soon go up right beside the iconic Milwaukee Station building at the intersection of River Drive and 1st Avenue North.

The five-story complex will feature 121 apartment units, along with three restaurant spaces and a coffee shop available to lease. Plans also include an on-site wellness studio which includes a gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment, a physical therapy center, and a massage therapy studio.

They plan to break ground within several weeks and be done within 24 months.

Big Sky Select Property Group is beginning the project to create the complex; spokesperson Jason Lindseth is excited to be able to bring an upgrade to a Great Falls historic landmark: “We definitely have a passion for restoring Great Falls, specifically downtown Great Falls, so we love that this is right on the end of downtown Great Falls.”

Other housing projects underway in Great Falls include:



Discovery Meadows - 264-family unit complex of 1- to 2-bedroom units at 52 St. and 7th Ave N.

Touro College Student Housing - 216 apartments near Central Catholic High School

Highland Development - 33rd Avenue South and 13th Street

Ponderosa Place - 26 condo units at 24th Avenue South and 13th Street

Arc Apartments : 216-unit; at Division Road and Smelter Avenue

“The city is definitely excited for us to be able to make use of this land that really hasn’t been developed before, and even more excited that we’re able to make it a part of the housing issue.” said Lindseth.



