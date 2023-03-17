A visit to 'Art In Action' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — I attended the Art In Action event at the Meadowlark Country Club that attracted artists and art enthusiasts from near and far.

John and Sally Parrott traveled 2,700 miles from Greenville, South Carolina, to attend Western Art Week here in Great Falls.

"I have to say, as a first-time visitor, I didn't know what to expect. There is so much good art. I just, I couldn’t get to sleep last night. I was so overwhelmed with how much good art there is,” said Sally.

The Parrotts said this was an event they would for sure visit again.

"It's a lot of fun. I'm not an artist, so I don't know the intricacies and the thoughts that are going through their heads. They're very down to earth, easy and approachable. They can really enjoy talking about how they came up with their ideas and how they put them on a canvas or whatever medium," said John

Artists such as Brenna Kimbro enjoy working with several different kinds of mediums.

Kimbro explained, "I love all sorts of mediums. I love natural materials. Growing up on a ranch, I used what was around me, which is sagebrush willow trees, aspen branches, all sorts of things. And then also I love materials that are very old. So the old tack saddles, broken trees, things like that. I love to dig around in the ground and find horseshoes and stuff that's really worn and weathered."

Coila Evens on the other hand works with oil paint and takes a different approach in her methods.

Evens said, "You know, people have been asking me, 'Well, wait, what? What is your work like? What is your style?' And I would say it's like a blend of contemporary and traditional. So I am really focusing and studying contemporary compositions and backgrounds and then working diligently to put to create the very great representational work of my subject. So a very realist approach.

The event ended with an auction that sold the works the artists had just finished working on.

With live music, refreshments, and incredible art, it was a great day during Western Art Week.



