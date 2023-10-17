AAUW Book Sale starts this week in Great Falls

The Great Falls branch of the American Association of University Women will kick off its annual used book sale on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the Great Falls Public Library.

Here is the schedule:



October 18-19: 10am to 7pm (Regular price)

October 20-21: 10am to 5pm (Regular price)

October 25-26: 10am to 7pm (Half price)

October 27: 10am to 5pm (Half price)

October 28: 10am to 5pm (Sack sale)

The AAUW mission is to advance gender equity for women through research, education and advocacy. They have various active projects, including scholarships for college students.

President of the Great Falls AAUW branch, Lynn Allison, said this is their main event of every year and that it always has an amazing turn out.

“Our community is so supportive and for many, it's kind of like a family reunion when that door opens and you see the same faces,” said Allison. “We actually have some customers that started out coming as little kids who are now adults bringing their children, so it's just a great time.”

This is the 64th Annual Book Sale that the AAUW has hosted, beginning in 1959. All funds raised go towards supporting local AAUW projects. Proceeds go to the Great Falls branch’s scholarships as well as their donations to local libraries and to the Great Falls Education Foundation.

In addition to hundreds of used books, they are also selling CDs, DVDs, board games, puzzles and more. There will also be a raffle for a handmade quilt provided by one of the AAUW Great Falls members. Raffle tickets are $2 each or $10 for 6 tickets.

“We have something for everyone; we have books, games, puzzles, an overabundance of music [and] movies. We have some more valuable materials in the back that people can come and look at, and I guarantee you, there's something for everyone here,” said Allison.

The library is at 301 Second Avenue North. For more information, click here.