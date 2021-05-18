Watch
Account created to help Great Falls family devastated by fire

GoFundMe
Posted at 11:21 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 13:25:08-04

GREAT FALLS — A house fire in Great Falls on May 10th has a family needing help.

It happened at 1707 1st Avenue South, and firefighters found the first floor of the house filled with smoke and a fire in the kitchen. GFFR crews quickly handled the fire, then performed salvage and overhaul.

All occupants of the house were accounted for, and no injuries were sustained as a result of the fire. `Sadly, three family dogs died in the fire.

The cause of the fire has been classified as undetermined.

Jackie Robinson has created a GoFundMe which states, in part:

Due to this fire they lost 3 family dogs and a majority of their belongings. They are currently living out of a hotel and could use some help getting back on their feet. Any and all help is appreciated.

Click here if you would like to make a donation.

