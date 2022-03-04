Act Normal dinner theater resumes in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Act Normal Theater Troupe is resuming its dinner theater performances in Great Falls - and they are returning in a new venue.

The acting group is performing "A Comedy of Tenors." From the playwright's website : "It's 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century—as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep the amorous Italian superstar Tito Merelli and his hot-blooded wife Maria from causing runaway chaos."

This is the group's first performance since their 2020 season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the past, Act Normal conducted their dinner theater performances at the 3-D restaurant in Black Eagle - but their growing audience base caused them to find a venue with a little more room, so now they will be performing at the Times Square building.

Tianta Stevens explained, "We are so thankful to the restaurant 3-D for the last nine years but with so many people wanting to come see our shows and growing each year we decided that we really just needed more room.”

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE (all shows at 7pm)



Friday, March 4th

Saturday, March 5th

Friday, March 11th

Saturday, March 12th

Friday, March 18th

Saturday, March 19th

Friday, March 25th

Saturday, March 26th

DINING OPTIONS



Roast Beef with demi glace': $50.00

Chicken with mango chutney: $50.00

Stuffed Pork Loin: $50.00

Grilled Salmon with dill butter: $50.00

Click here if you would like to buy tickets . The Times Square building is at 525 Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls.



