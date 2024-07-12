Actor-turned-artist George Montgomery showcased at Cascade County Historical Society

GREAT FALLS — Montana-born actor and artist George Montgomery has made an indelible mark on both the silver screen and the art world.

Known for his work in Hollywood, particularly in Western films, Montgomery's artistic talent shines through in his sculptures.

Despite being in only his second year of sculpting, Montgomery's work was already gaining significant recognition.

"George Montgomery is best known for his work in Hollywood as a Western actor," said Ashleigh McCann, Collections Curator at the Cascade County Historical Society. "He was one of those guys who was just about good at anything in the arts."

James Rolin

Montgomery's roots in Montana played a significant role in shaping his artistic vision. Born just outside of Brady, Montana, and raised on his family's ranch, he developed a deep appreciation for Western life, which he later aimed to portray on film.

"Growing up on the country, doing a lot of chores, I think that's where his work ethic for all of his sculpture work comes from," McCann explained. "He knew as soon as he saw his first film in Conrad, Montana, that he loved those actors and wanted to be like them. After his family moved to Black Eagle for a bit, he almost immediately got himself out to Hollywood trying to find work."

After years of a successful acting career in Hollywood, Montgomery turned his attention to art.

"He decided after buying a few pieces, as he says, 'I think I could do better.' And so he began sculpting," McCann said. "He was friends with Bob Scriver and likely got a lot of great advice from him, but he's done incredible work on his own."

Montgomery's pieces have found a permanent home at the Cascade County Historical Society, thanks to a generous donation. "These pieces were donated by Anne Lindbergh and her sister, May Buggy, to the History Museum," McCann noted. "George, in particular, wanted one copy of his sculpture of Custer's final moments to be in Montana. For us, it represents this true Western spirit, this true artistic spirit of someone who was really born in our region, in this Northcentral Montana area."



Montgomery died in 2000 at the age of 84; there is a large memorial at Highland Cemetery.

The new exhibit featuring George Montgomery's sculptures opens on Saturday, July 13th, at 1 p.m.

Visitors can explore the intricate works of an artist who seamlessly blended his Hollywood fame with a profound artistic legacy rooted in his Montana heritage.

The museum is at 422 Second Street South in Great Falls. For more information from The History Museum check out their website here: https://www.greatfallshistorymuseum.org/

