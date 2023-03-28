Adlera Lab gets new microbiology equipment

Adlera Lab in Great Falls is part of a select group now - they are one of the first labs in the country to have a Vitek MS Prime microbiology machine.

It identifies microorganisms faster and more efficiently while another machine tests for susceptibility.

Lab workers say identification can be made in 10 to 15 minutes.

Lab manager Zara Cornelius says they are still validating the machine as they got it several weeks ago and are working to have it help patients as soon as possible.

She explained the process of the machine and how it involves vaporizing and ionizing particles by hitting them with a laser. They are sent through a chamber and the machine creates a fingerprint of sorts, which helps them identify what the organism is.

"The Vitek MS Prime is state of the art. And Adlera Labs is one of the first laboratories in the nation to have this piece of equipment. We're very excited about it," Cornelius said. "We want to get our patients the most accurate and fastest results that we can so that they can have the right antibiotic to treat them as soon as possible."

In order to start using it with patients, they must acquire samples of various organisms and bacteria, and expect it to be ready for use by summertime.



