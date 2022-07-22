Adoptions are up at the Great Falls Animal Shelter, and reduced fees continue

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Animal Shelter is seeing an increase in animal adoptions so far this summer, and that is largely due to their annual "Empty The Shelters" event.

Volunteer coordinator Laramie Smovir said, "So far in the two weeks of that event, we've adopted out 27 animals, which is more than we do in a couple of months worth of adoption normally."

The general cost for an adoption typically is about $100 per animal but this way, you can take home your forever friend for just $4.

They have everything from fluffy kittens to older cats and dogs who are just looking to spend the rest of their days cared for and loved.

But despite the increase in adoptions, there remains some challenges for the shelter.

"We see that when we're running a special like the Empty The Shelters event that we clear out pretty quickly." Smovir said. "As soon as that event is over, we fill right back up. Unfortunately, it's very much a revolving door here. And so we sit at capacity most of the time."

She added that people tend to gravitate towards adopting dog during the summer season: "It is the time that we see the increased adoptions. People are out and about more. They're out hiking, they're out doing things outdoors, and they want that friend to go with them. So they come in and adopt a dog. The other part of that is, especially in Montana during the winter, it's cold and we tend not to go outside. We don't want to have to get up to let our dog out in the winter cold."

Empty The Shelters will continue through July 29th. The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call the shelter at 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website.



TRENDING NOW

