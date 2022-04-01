Agency promotes the livability of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the Great Falls Development Authority alongside other sponsors hosted a reception for their 2022 edition of Livability Magazine in recognition of what Great Falls has to offer in terms of businesses, attractions, and quality of life.

Brett Doney, CEO of the GFDA, said, "Bringing new people into the community creates more economic opportunity and activity. It enriches our quality of life, so we’re really excited about the population growth and want to continue that.”

Sharon Virgin, a realtor for Dustin Young and Company, noted, “Great Falls is a very friendly community, we’re business friendly. We want to see more people coming in. Just becoming that full spectrum of a person coming to Great Falls, not just as an individual. You want to become a part of it."

Despite the tremendous progress post-pandemic, remaining on a growth trajectory remains a top priority.

“Our goal is to create economic opportunity for everyone in the community," Doney explained. "At the same time, keeping ourselves affordable. So we’re trying to have that balance of being a very strong economy and continuing to have a high quality of life."



