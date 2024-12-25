Delivering meals and holiday cheer on Christmas Eve in Great Falls

Meals on Wheels will be delivering hundreds of meals on Christmas eve to senior citizens around Cascade County.

Aging Services delivers meals and holiday cheer on Christmas Eve

“We're doing 390 hot meals today and 390 frozen meals that will be going out to the greater Great Falls area,” explained Kim Thiel-Schaaf, director of Aging Services for Cascade County.

As people get older, nutrition is often overlooked, especially if they live alone. Aging Services’ senior nutrition program ensures seniors’ nutritional needs are met, even on holidays.

“We’re going to send out gift bags with a pear and some chocolate and, cookies made by the ladies at the Great Falls Church of Christ. We've got some really generous donors this Christmas as well,” said Thiel-Schaaf.



There is a suggested donation price of six dollars; however, if the senior cannot afford to pay for the meals, it is not required, and they will still receive their daily meals and special holiday meals.

“When we go on Christmas eve with a little extra cheer and visit with them and take an extra few minutes, it really it makes them feel still part of the community. Makes them feel as though we still care and that just brightens their day and makes Christmas a little better. That’s why we go the extra yard, to try to give them something special and that extra smile,” said Thiel-Schaaf.

Aging Services is always looking for more volunteers to be a part of their senior nutrition program. For more information or to get set up as a volunteer, call Cascade County Aging Services at 406-454-6990