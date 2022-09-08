Air quality drops to "red" in Great Falls

Air quality is once again taking a hit in parts of Montana, particularly in and around Great Falls. As of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, air quality in Great Falls is in the "red" category.

The smoke and haze that has persisted throughout much of the day got worse in the evening, as gusty winds continued pushing wildfire smoke into the area.

There have also been several reports of light ash falling in some areas.

The smoke is primarily from wildfires in western Montana , Idaho, Oregon, and California.

According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality website :



Air quality is "yellow" - moderate - in Cut Bank, Lewistown, Missoula, Bozeman, Malta, and Seeley Lake.

Air quality is "orange" - unhealthy for senstive groups - in Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.

Air quality is "red" - unhealthy - in Great Falls.

A cold front is expected to push through later tonight, which will help reduce the smoke and improve air quality.

