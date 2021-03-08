Alliance For Youth hosts beading class

GREAT FALLS — On Sunday afternoon, Alliance For Youth hosted a Native American beading class.

Alliance For Youth works to ensure the healthy development of young people by reducing underage drinking, drug abuse, and dependency.

They partnered with The Sober Life, an organization that works with people who have suffered from addiction and provide them with an outlet to connect with their community.

The hour-long Native American beading class was free to attend and it was the second time The Sober Life has hosted the beading class event.

“We hope that providing events like these, that we can help people in recovery on their journey to sobriety,” said The Sober Life program coordinator Chris Hensley.

The Sober Life will host another Native American beading class that is free to the public on Sunday, March 21st. For more information, call Alliance For Youth at 406-952-0018, or click here to visit the website .