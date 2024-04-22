Alliance For Youth hosts 'Circle of Parents' support group

Alliance For Youth hosts a ‘Circle of Parents’ support group that meets monthly.

The meetings are intended to be a lighthearted, non-judgmental time for parents to gather and share with one another.

Individuals in the group can share what they are struggling with, the ups and downs of parenting, tips for other parents, or simply provide a listening ear.

Each meeting is free and open for anyone to attend, and the program manager said support groups like these are a need in not just Great Falls, but in every community.



“I wanted to offer a group where we can get together and we can eat, we provide childcare, so you don't have to worry about that, and just talk about the different situations and the different things that we're experiencing together as parents, but often feel like we're alone,” said Isis Olson, parent education program manager.

Dinner and childcare are also provided at each meeting to give parents a break to unwind.

This month’s meeting is on Thursday, April 25th, from 6 to 7pm at 3220 11th Avenue South. For more information, call Alliance For Youth at 406-952-0018, or click here.