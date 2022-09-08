Watch Now
Alliance For Youth will host a blood donation drive

Posted at 6:02 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 20:04:08-04

The Alliance For Youth in Great Falls will host a blood donation drive to help the American Red Cross with its continuing efforts to ensure an adequate blood supply is available.

The blood drive will be on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at 3220 11th Avenue South. For more information or to sign up, call the Alliance For Youth at 406-952-0018.

