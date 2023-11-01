Alliance For Youth is hosting a craft show to support vulnerable youth

Alliance For Youth is hosting the second annual Youth Crafts Show to encourage these young individuals to embrace their creativity and learn some valuable skills to take with them in the future.

The craft show will take place in the Marshall Family Hall inside Alliance For Youth on Saturday, November 4th, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. It's located at 3220 11th Avenue South.

Beth Price Morrison, program manager for substance abuse prevention, talked about some of the ways this event has a positive impact on the youth.

“It gives them a reward for pro-social interaction; they get a lot of feedback and validation from their community, but they also get to connect and get validation from their peers, which is huge,” said Morrison.

The craft show is a way for the youth to interact with each other and other kids their age, as well as other people in the community. Alliance for Youth believes this is good exposure for the kids who use their programs and services.

“We’re hoping to get a lot of traffic in here, so these kids feel supported and validated and encouraged and have something positive in their life,” Morrison said. “We all know that kids, are all struggling. “We say we service homeless and at-risk youth here, but I personally think all children are at risk in some way, shape or form.”

One of the goals for the youth craft show is that all the kids who participate as vendors and sell their products walk out of the event with more confidence and good experience. Morrison says this helps them to learn and grow.

For more information, call (406)952-0018 or click here.

