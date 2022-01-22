Alliance For Youth will offer free tax preparation

GREAT FALLS — As tax season is starting to approach, Alliance For Youth in Great Falls will be offering free tax preparation.

The free service is offered in collaboration with Rural Dynamics.

Services will be offered on Thursdays from February 3rd to April 14th through drop-off and pick-up only, and virtual services will be available on Fridays and Saturdays from February 4th to April 15th.

Alliance For Youth says they hope this would be a good opportunity for community members who need help with their federal and income taxes.

Alliance For Youth director Kristy Pontet Stroop said, "We want to be able to offer this not only for the community, but even for the people who utilize our services within the building at Alliance For Youth.

She continued, "We consider Alliance For Youth in this building we have now to be a resource center. So we want to be able to continue to offer those types of unique services from time to time whenever we can."

For more information, call 406-952-0018 or email gfallianceforyouth@gmail.com.

