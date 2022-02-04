Alluvion Health and Great Falls Clinic are expanding

GREAT FALLS — 2022 is a big year for healthcare in Great Falls, with the expansion of two medical facilities.

Alluvion Health is moving into the old Rocky Mountain building, and the Great Falls Clinic is expanding their hospital and their surgery center.

In June 2021, Alluvion bought the Rocky Mountain Building in downtown Great Falls; renovation of the building is due to begin in 2022.

MTN Rocky Mountain Building

The building was largely destroyed by fire in 2009.

Alluvion plans to incorporate all of its services under one roof.

Alluvion spokesperson Casey Schreiner says that this was the next logical step: “The capacity for Alluvion has increased and we just need a bigger space to fit all out services in. The organization decided to buy a clinic that we can move all of our services under one house. Right now we’re kind of scattered throughout downtown Great Falls and a run around the area under the same roof will really help with integrating services.”

Great Falls Clinic has already begun its first of two major renovations.

“We actually have two expansions planned,” said Samantha Kaupish, director of Development & Marketing for Great Falls Clinic. “We have a seven-million dollar expansion that is happening now.”

The renovation that is currently going on is an expansion of their surgery center; Great Falls Clinic is creating overnight stays for patients as well as more rooms in general.

MTN Great Falls Clinic Hospital

Starting in the spring, the Great Falls Clinic hospital will be expanding their main building.

“We will be adding a third floor which is the most noticeable change. The entire front of the building here will be extended by extending the cath lab for cardiac unit care beds and the works.” said Kaupish.

This is a $58 million expansion that they hope complete by 2024.

