Alluvion Health announces 'reduction in force' and leadership furloughs

Alluvion Health, a non-profit Federally Qualified Health Center in Great Falls, has announced it is making what it calls "essential adjustments" to its organizational structure.

In an email, Alluvion spokesperson Maia LaSalle confirmed a reduction in force at Alluvion.

Although it's not yet known how many employees will be impacted, Alluvion says the reductions will not impact patient-facing employees, and says the changes will have no impact on patient care.

The organization also announced rolling leadership furloughs, which the organization says will reduce leadership expenses by 25%.

The email states the workforce impacts are a direct result of challenges faced with Medicaid in relation to claims processing.

The news comes after the organization announced it would temporarily halt construction at the Rocky Mountain Building on 601 Central Avenue.

While the initial budget for the renovation project was around $22 million, that budget has since been revised to more than $40 million to account for inflationary impacts.

The funding gap means suspension of the project until the balance of project financing is secured, something Alluvion says is dependent on new market tax credits that are expected to be allocated later this fall.

Alluvion estimates the project will not likely resume until early next year.

We will update you if we get more information.

