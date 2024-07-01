Alluvion Health Foundation hosted 'Get Out and Play' in Great Falls

Alluvion Health Foundation hosted its annual ‘Get Out and Play’ day at Lions Park in Great Falls, a day full of fun and inclusive recreational activities for kids.

“The purpose of the event, really and how it started, was to engage children in inclusive recreational play, because we know if kids feel included and feel encouraged to promote wellness together early in life, then it will really continue throughout their lifespan,” said Teresa Schreiner, director of the Alluvion Health Foundation.

This is the third year that Alluvion Health Foundation has hosted a free, inclusive ‘Get Out and Play’ day, and each year the community has shown up and participated in the fun.

“Inclusive play promotes all parts of well-being, whether it's psychosocial motor skills, fine motor, gross motor and then really that social element. So, encouraging kids to get out and play together, problem solve together, it promotes teamwork and really it just creates that overall healthy individual early in life,” said Schreiner.



Alluvion Health Foundation had 16 partners and businesses come together to make this event possible this year, all of which believe in their mission of better serving kids in our community.

“Alluvion is good enough to put this ‘Get Out and Play’ together, and we think it's very important for all the organizations that work with children to be brought together in one place, so the families can come out and see,” said Deb Sivumaki, executive director of Eagle Mount. “We're very excited to be here for our second year.”

‘Get Out and Play’ will continue to grow and inspire young kids and families to get outdoors and interact with one another in the community.

“An event like this, to be this large in scale, really does require community support, so it's been really easy to reach out to all of our partners and businesses to be a part of it, because they believe in it too.