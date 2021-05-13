Alluvion Health is preparing to host another vaccination clinic

GREAT FALLS — With people as young as 12 now eligible to receive Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, Alluvion Health in Great Falls is preparing to host a vaccine clinic.

Alluvion plans to partner with the Cascade City-County Health Department to offer vaccines to people from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 21 at the Montana ExpoPark.

They expect to have least 1,500 doses available.

This week, the federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recommended the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for anyone 18 years old and older.

"This is definitely not a one-time deal, this is just sort of the beginning. As we see these things change, it's important that we maintain these partnerships and maintain the chance to get as many people vaccinated in our community as possible,” Alluvion Health Chief Strategic Officer Casey Schreiner said.