Alluvion Health launches 'Hygiene Closet' to help service organizations

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health in Great Falls has teamed up with several organizations and businesses to launch the Alluvion Health Hygiene Closet.

Alluvion spokesperson Tyler Menzales said in a news release that it conducted a needs assessment with school-based clinics and community organizations across North Central Montana to generate a list of what it calls "urgently needed" hygiene items.

Among the items are tampons, underwear, deodorant, razors, lip balm, toothpaste, and socks.

Beneficiaries of the donated items include the YWCA, Eagle Mount, Alliance For Youth, CASA-CAN, and Toby's House Crisis Nursery.

People can visit the Alluvion Health Hygiene Closet website to buy the pre-selected items. Once the specified quantity has been bought, the items will be shipped directly to the organizations in need.

Additionally, Alluvion Health has partnered with dozens of businesses to offer incentives to those who donate. Donors will be entered into a monthly raffle for a prize donated by a business. To learn more about what businesses are participating, as well as an interactive map of participating businesses, visit the " Community Partners " page on the website.

"The Alluvion Health Hygiene Closet is an excellent example of what Community Health Centers like Alluvion Health do," said Menzales. "We respond to community needs and utilize our partnerships to make a difference in the communities we serve."



