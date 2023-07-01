Alluvion Health is launching a workforce development program for nurses

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health in Great Falls is creating a workforce development program for nurses; it's called Next Nurse.

A grant from the U.S. Department of Labor for up to $3 million over five years will help fund it.

The program will offer enhanced support, resources, and access to training and degree advancement for potential and current nurses in North Central Montana.

Streamlining access to advancing a career in nursing will. also be part of the program.

Alluvion said the program is important because close to 50 percent of Montana's nurses are nearing retirement.

"We really want, as a partner with the Department of Labor and utilizing the funding that they're putting out for nursing expansion, to be able to get more people into nursing education and help them up the level of their education," explained Leesha Ford, Alluvion's director of Clinical Education.

Alluvion will get $600,000 in the first year of the program.

Funding will renew each of the remaining years provided Alluvion meets certain requirements, including providing a 20% match of the amount distributed each year.

Alluvion plans to start the program in the fall of 2023.

For more information about the program, call Alluvion at 406-454-6973 and ask to speak to Ford.



