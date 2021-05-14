Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Alluvion Health will soon have a mobile COVID clinic

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
<b>Casey Schreiner, Alluvion Health Chief Strategic Officer</b>
Casey Schreiner, Alluvion Health Chief Strategic Officer
Posted at 10:06 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 12:11:32-04

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health in Great Falls will soon have a new way to bring COVID services to people.

The healthcare agency has just received more than $185,000 from the City of Great Falls’ Community Development Block Grant funds.

Alluvion will use the money to buy a van that will be a mobile COVID clinic for people in Great Falls.

The van is expected to be ready in September and will be able to do everything from testing to vaccinations.

"We'll try to take it to as many places as possible where it's going to affect the most people in the community,” said Casey Schreiner, Alluvion Health Chief Strategic Officer. "It provides us with a real opportunity to partner with places like the school district, partner, again, with the city. It's just about making sure the community of Great Falls has every opportunity to get their healthcare needs met.”

He hopes that Alluvion may eventually be able to provide the same service to people in Cascade County and beyond.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

44 courses for just $119!