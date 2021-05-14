Alluvion Health will soon have a mobile COVID clinic

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health in Great Falls will soon have a new way to bring COVID services to people.

The healthcare agency has just received more than $185,000 from the City of Great Falls’ Community Development Block Grant funds.

Alluvion will use the money to buy a van that will be a mobile COVID clinic for people in Great Falls.

The van is expected to be ready in September and will be able to do everything from testing to vaccinations.

"We'll try to take it to as many places as possible where it's going to affect the most people in the community,” said Casey Schreiner, Alluvion Health Chief Strategic Officer. "It provides us with a real opportunity to partner with places like the school district, partner, again, with the city. It's just about making sure the community of Great Falls has every opportunity to get their healthcare needs met.”

He hopes that Alluvion may eventually be able to provide the same service to people in Cascade County and beyond.